Delta Airlines ranked best employer in Georgia

FILE PHOTO: It wasn't snakes on a plane instead it was pigeons that caused flight delays.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines has been named the best employer in Georgia and two other states, according to the annual Forbes Magazine list.

Officials said the rankings are based on surveys from more than 160,000 employees at companies with at least 500 workers.

Among the more than 1,400 companies named, Delta ranked No. 1 in Georgia, Michigan and Utah. The airline also finished No. 4 in New York and Massachusetts, and No. 8 in Minnesota, Delta officials said.

Allison Ausband, EVP and Chief People Officer, says “this supportive environment is a big part of what makes Delta special for both employees and customers. ‘It sounds very simple, but if you take care of your people, then they’re going to take care of the customer.’

Other top ranked companies include General Motors, Lockheed Martin and Sales Force.

In April, Delta also landed on Fortune’s list for best employer’s to work for in 2025.