Delta Airlines highlighting acts of kindness with giveaways during holiday season

ATLANTA — In celebration of 100 years of flight, Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is highlighting simple acts of kindness during the holiday season.

Delta Airlines is launching Centennial Cheer, which is a program that will recognize 100,000 acts of kindness shared among Delta employees and customers.

“Gifting Holiday Medallion cards to reward acts of kindness creates a positive loop of gratitude between our customers and employees,” Erik Snell, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer said. “Whether it’s helping a seatmate with their bag, sharing a phone charger or simply thanking a reservations specialist, those gestures create the kind of connection that makes travel feel special. That’s what Centennial Cheer is all about, recognizing and celebrating the kindness we see every day.”

On Thursday, employees began distributing Holiday Medallion cards to customers who demonstrate acts of kindness.

Delta Airlines officials say that Holiday Medallion card recipients can redeem a surprise gift ranging from exclusive Delta Centennial merchandise, Centennial Gift Sets, and a $500 Delta Gift Card to put toward their next dream vacation on Delta Shop.

“Customers who spot acts of kindness during their holiday travels with Delta are also invited to share their stories and photos with Delta by emailing MedallionThanks@delta.com,” Delta Airlines officials said.

The program runs through Jan. 5.