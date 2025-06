Delta Air Lines tops new list of best US airlines

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines tops a new list of the best airlines operating in the United States.

The Points Guy Founder and CEO Brian Kelly says the rankings are based on reliability, passenger experience, cost and reach, and loyalty programs.

Delta scored highly across the board and is the most reliable on time airline in America.

United Airlines is second on the list followed by Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines.