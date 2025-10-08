Delta Air Lines ranks near the top of Forbes list of World’s Best Employers

ATLANTA — Forbes Senior Editor Rachel Rabkin-Peachman says they partnered with research firm Statista to survey 300,000 employees in over 50 countries at companies with at least 1,000 employees to find out which companies are the best to work for.

Employees are looking for work-life balance, opportunities to grow, as well as training and upscaling within the company.

Forbes reports that of the 131 companies listed almost all of them provide employee assistance programs. These programs give workers access to counseling services that can help with financial and mental health.

Microsoft landed the top spot followed by Delta Air Lines, Alphabet, Adobe, and BMW.