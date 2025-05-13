DeKalb County to vote on new pet breeding rules aimed at reducing overpopulation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote today on a proposed ordinance aimed at addressing the county’s growing pet overpopulation problem.

The measure would create a free litter registry requiring pet owners to report births of puppies, kittens, and rabbits within 21 days. It would also require permits for breeding, selling, or transferring animals.

“A limit to one litter per year,” explained DeKalb Deputy Attorney Laura Johnson, “the ordinance also prohibits owners from allowing animals younger than a year old from having litters.”

The ordinance is designed to curb illegal breeding, reduce shelter overcrowding, and lower euthanasia rates. Commissioner Michelle Long-Spears said, “That would help us to address the animal overpopulation at our shelter and ensure a good, positive quality of life for our pets and our community.”

DeKalb County is projected to spend over $11 million this year on animal care and control. The urgency surrounding today’s vote is heightened by conditions at the DeKalb Animal Shelter, which has exceeded capacity with more than 500 dogs, despite only being able to hold 475.

Shelter officials say dozens of dogs could be euthanized if not adopted by 8 p.m. tonight.

