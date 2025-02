Man shot twice overnight while driving past DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police in DeKalb County are getting a raise come on the first of March.

Police recruits will have a starting salary of $61,000 and senior officers earning up to $70,000.

In a release from DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, she says the raises are part of a broader strategy to enhance public safety, which also includes a $500 monthly housing allowance and expanded medical coverage.

As the county is looking for new officers, their next hiring event is March 8.