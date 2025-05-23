Deadline quickly approaching for Fulton County teens to apply to leadership program

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The deadline’s quickly approaching for Fulton County teens to apply for an exciting leadership opportunity.

30 high school students are selected every year to participate in the Fulton County Youth Commission which helps strengthen their leadership skills, find new interest in human services, and connect with county leaders.

According to a press release from Youth Commission Coordinator Reginald Crossley, “The Fulton County Youth Commission (FCYC) is a leadership program for outstanding high school students in Fulton County whose primary purpose is to advocate for children and youth issues. FCYC encourages tomorrow’s leaders to get involved today. FCYC leaders receive ongoing opportunities to address the many issues presently facing youth.”

They’re tasked with volunteer projects, connecting to Fulton County’s youth, and helping local government understand the issues that impact young people.

“Our investments in the Youth Commission empower our young people to be leaders and become involved in the local government process,” said Stan Wilson, Director, Fulton County Community Development. “We must equip our young men and women with skills that encourage leadership and service.”

Those who are interested must apply before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23.

It’s open to students in Fulton County schools between 9th and 11th grade.

For consideration students must: