Crews work to restore power to thousands across Georgia after storms

ATLANTA — Crews are working to restore power to many across Georgia on Monday morning after severe storms moved through the area on Sunday.

According to Georgia Power, there are more than 3,300 customers impacted by power outages across Georgia as of 7:15 a.m. The most impacted area is in metro Atlanta where more than 2,400 customers remain without power as of 7:15 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, there are 6,373 outages reported by Georgia EMC.

Power was restored to more than 170,000 customers on Sunday afternoon, according to Georgia Power.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta-Fayette EMC says they have 675 members without power remaining.

“The remaining outages are isolated around the system. All poles, except 1, has been replaced. It’s located in a very swampy area and we have a special piece of equipment arriving this morning to help with that repair,” Coweta-Fayette EMC says.

Coweta-Fayette EMC says power was restored to more than 16,000 members on Sunday afternoon.

Power crews advise people to stay away from downed lines and wires.