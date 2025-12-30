The countdown is on for a ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration in one metro Atlanta city

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Peachtree City isn’t waiting till midnight to say hello to 2026.

The city’s “Noon Year’s Eve” event kicks off Wednesday morning at The Avenue Peachtree City shopping center.

The city has hosted the celebration for the past five years and it has become a beloved community tradition.

The 80’s themed party will have music and activities like train rides and balloon artists before the countdown.

Marketing Manager Kelly Lawrence says the event sees many families stop by, not wanting to stay up till midnight and this year’s theme gives parents an opportunity to be nostalgic and share memories with their kids.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ending with a balloon drop right at noon welcoming 2026.

“When we do the countdown, the kids get so excited just waiting for the balloons to drop,” exclaims Lawrence.