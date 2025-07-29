Cooling Centers to open in metro Atlanta due to extreme heat

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As the National Weather Service expects heat indices to exceed 100 degrees on Tuesday, several metro Atlanta cities are helping provide relief to residents by opening cooling centers.

According to the National Weather Service, “widespread heat indices in the 103 to 112 degree range are expected in north and central Georgia today.”

A list of available metro Atlanta cooling centers includes:

Selena S. Butler Park, 98 William Holmes Borders Sr. Dr, Atlanta

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale

Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

DeKalb-Atlanta Human Services Complex – 30 Warren Street, Atlanta

Bottled water will be provided at cooling centers, officials say. Anyone who needs transportation to the cooling centers can contact (404) 817-3502.

Officials say DeKalb County libraries will also serve as cooling centers. Make sure to check hours of operation ahead of time.

More than half of the United States including much of the southeast was under some form of heat alert on Monday.

Georgia leaders are also encouraging pet and livestock owners to take precautions during extreme heat.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency also provided helpful heat safety tips.

Here are some helpful safety tips: