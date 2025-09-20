Community gathers for annual Lake Lanier Shore Sweep cleanup

Volunteers will clean up Lake Lanier on Saturday for the annual Shore Sweep.

LAKE LANIER, GA — The Lake Lanier Shore Sweep cleanup kicked off Saturday morning, with organizers and volunteers working together to clear trash and debris from the shoreline.

Now in its 36th year, the annual event has removed more than 2.3 million pounds of trash from Lake Lanier. Last year, more than 1,200 volunteers collected 85 tons of debris.

This year, advance trash drop-off sites were open from Sept. 2 to Sept. 21 at locations including Shady Grove Park-Beach and Four Mile Island. On Shore Sweep day, volunteers can bring collected trash to designated sites around the lake until 1 p.m.

According to the Lake Lanier website, “our annual Shore Sweep event spans the entire lake and averages 140,000 pounds of trash and over 1,000 volunteers annually. But you do not have to wait for this event to help keep our lake clean.”

Organizers emphasize safety, encouraging participants to wear sturdy footwear, bring life vests if working from boats, and pack sunscreen, water, gloves, and trash bags.

While Shore Sweep is the largest cleanup of the year, organizers say the effort to protect Lake Lanier’s environment should continue year-round.