Students learn sports safety as Cobb County Safety Village unveils new baseball field

Cobb County Safety Village unveils miniature Atlanta Braves field for students (Cobb County Government)
By Miles Montgomery

COBB COUNTY, GA — Students from Cobb County and Marietta City Schools gathered at the Cobb County Safety Village to learn about sports safety, hydration, wearing protective gear including helmets, and staying active.

The latest addition to the interactive educational campus is a miniature Atlanta Braves park, unveiled on Friday.

“This is where the magic happens,” said Safety Village Director Allison Carter. “Our philosophy is simple: Tell me and I’ll forget. Show me, and I may remember. Involve me, and I’ll learn for a lifetime.”

The $150,000 addition will primarily be used by students in second and fourth grade.

For more information on the Cobb County Safety Village, visit the official website here.

