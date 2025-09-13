Cobb County police set to host annual Cool Cars & Cops Show

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County will host the annual Cool Cars & Cops Show on Saturday, giving car enthusiasts the chance to celebrate community and support a good cause.

The family-friendly event benefits the SWAT Santa program, which provides gifts for children in families who experience financial hardships during the holiday season, Cobb County police officials said.

There will be food trucks, a live DJ, and community activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will also be a raffle.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.

Vehicle registration is $30, or $20 per car for clubs with 10 or more entries and all vehicles are welcome to participate.

Car owners interested in registering for the show can sign up by clicking the link: https://form.jotform.com/251625390605152.

Cobb County Police Cool Cars and Cops Show 2024 (Cobb County Police Department)