Cobb County police officer helps save newborn after roadside delivery

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County police officer is being commended for saving a newborn after an unexpected roadside delivery during a traffic stop.

Police said Officer Desaussure was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when a driver approached him and said his wife was in active labor and they would not make it to the hospital.

Moments later, the baby was born. However, the newborn was not breathing.

With guidance from a Cobb County 911 dispatcher, Officer Desaussure began performing chest compressions. After several compressions, the baby began breathing.

“This was truly a team effort from a quick thinking father, to the steady voice of our 911 dispatcher, to Officer Desaussure’s immediate action on scene. And most importantly, mom did the hardest job of all. Her strength in that moment made everything else possible,” Cobb County police officials said.

EMS transported the mother and baby to a hospital. Police said both have since been released and are doing well.