Clayton marching band receives $25,000 donation for upcoming trip to Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) Foundation donates $25K to Mt. Zion High School Marching Bulldogs and Chorus (WSB Radio)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County Public Schools Foundation is donating $25,000 to help the Mt. Zion High School marching band and chorus travel to Hawaii this December to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

This will cover travel, uniforms and instruments.

About $30,000 is still needed to meet the full fundraising goal. Those who are interested in helping the students can attend upcoming fundraisers, sponsor a student’s travel costs, and donate to the Mt. Zion High Fine Arts Department.

“This donation from the CCPS Foundation is an incredible blessing for our program,” Band Director Terrell Mitchell said. “The support of our district and community is what makes dreams like this achievable.”

Many of the students will be traveling outside of Georgia for the first time.

“The CCPS Foundation’s generosity reflects the heart of our community and our shared commitment to student success,” said Dr. Anthony W. Smith, CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “Opportunities like the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade broaden our students’ horizons and create memories that will inspire them for a lifetime.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!