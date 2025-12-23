City of Milton wraps up latest phase of construction at city park and preserve

MILTON — The city of Milton is using the nice winter weather to wrap up the latest phases of construction at Milton City Park and Preserve, where an expanded nature trail will open early next year.

City crews are busy planting trees, shrubs, grasses, and wildflowers.

They’re also using heavy equipment at the site, requiring a portion of the trail to remain closed during the renovations.

The expanded trail will include boardwalks, ponds, a fishing pier, and stormwater improvements when it opens to the public.