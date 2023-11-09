City of Marietta announces pay increase for police, firefighters and other public safety employees

MARIETTA, Ga. — The city of Marietta is raising pay for its public safety employees.

On Wednesday, the Marietta City Council unanimously approved the largest single pay increase for employees. This approval included raising the minimum wage to $17.

All general city employee salaries will be increased by four percent, electrical line worker salaries will be increased by five percent, and all sworn police officers, firefighters, and public safety ambassador salaries will be increased by seven percent.

The starting pay for new officers and firefighters will start at a minimum of $51,000 before accounting for education, military experience, or paramedic certification, according to the city.

The city said its starting pay for police and fire is now higher than Cobb County’s.

According to the city, public safety employees in Marietta have received a 20% salary increase in the last 20 months.

The salary increases will go into effect on Dec. 10.

The city hopes these pay increases help with recruitment and retention efforts.

