City leaders push for action after spike in gun violence across Atlanta

A 16-year-old was killed at Piedmont Park on Saturday. The latest shooting happened during a large gathering in Southwest Atlanta, leaving four teens injured.

ATLANTA — City leaders are calling for swift action following a surge in gun violence across Atlanta last weekend that left multiple young victims dead or injured.

Rev. Darryl Winston, director of the Save Our City Coalition, said the initiative to stop gun violence will take a multi layered approach.

“I’ll say it’s going to be faith led, it’s going to be community driven and it’s a commitment,” Winston said.

The 10 point violence prevention initiative calls for implementing prevention efforts in schools, improving conflict resolution and continuing to invest in both public and private programs.

Winston said it is time for a citywide reevaluation of how leaders address gun violence.

Authorities said the violence last weekend included multiple separate incidents across the city, with victims ranging in age from 3 to 18. Many of the shootings involved teenagers and young children.

The youngest victim, identified as 3 year old Armani Lyons, was shot and killed at a home on Washington Street. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police said 16 year old Tianah Robinson was killed and a 15 year old girl was injured when suspects opened fire at Piedmont Park on April 4. The extent of the 15 year old’s injuries remains unclear.

Additional shootings left several more teens injured.

An 18 year old was injured in a shooting on Northside Drive. In the Virginia Highland neighborhood, a 15 year old was injured during what police described as an escalating domestic dispute.

On April 5, four teenagers were shot along the 900 block of Sparks Street in southwest Atlanta. One of the victims remains in critical condition. Police have not identified a motive in any of the cases and have not announced any arrests.

Mayor Andre Dickens recently expressed concern over the violence, saying there are too many guns on the streets, especially in the hands of people who should not have them.

“Our concern is for the whole city, and for the elimination of the root causes of crime for the entire city of Atlanta,” Dickens said earlier this week. “There were shootings at Piedmont Park, there was one on the back alley in the Edgewood area, one on Campbellton Road that affected four young people attending a birthday celebration. There were others, including a lot of incidences that were interpersonal and domestic in nature.”

Earlier this week, investigators released photos of persons of interest connected to the Piedmont Park shooting. On Tuesday, 911 calls released by police captured chaos as gunfire rang out across Piedmont Park.

Winston adds that while parents need to keep a closer eye on their children, there have been instances where youths were impacted by gun violence with their parents.

“Some children have been out with their families and stray bullets have come into homes and come into where they were gathering,” he said.

Winston knows this will take a strong, collaborative effort overall.

“When we align the systems and invest in that work, we’ll see the growth and we’ll see how its making a difference,” Winston said. “It’s going to take a multi-generational approach to solving this and to changing the trajectory to how we approach violence.”

Winston said faith leaders will play a crucial role moving forward, and local organizations are planning a peace summit in the coming weeks.