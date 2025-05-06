City of Decatur unveils plans for series of free events to celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026

Decatur Square renovations They’re calling this the Decatur Square Shake Up, which will expand the town center, adding more green space, play space, and a flexible stage. But say bye-bye to the gazebo.
By Jonathan O'Brien

DECATUR, GA — The City of Decatur unveils plans for a series of free events around the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Decatur Watchfest will be an opportunity for residents to come and celebrate.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says, “across DeKalb County and the metro region, we must activate locations that bring people together for what is a once in a lifetime experience.”

More than 40 local businesses will also be participating in the events. The city hopes to show the matches on a new viewing screen that is set to be installed as part of multi-million dollar renovations to Decatur Square.

“Soccer is huge in Decatur.” Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett says. “Every single match will be shown, and that’s a lot of soccer! 104 games, featuring 48 teams.”

