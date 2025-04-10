Cicadas set to emerge across Georgia next week

Cicadas (Dan Perry/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Georgia is about to get louder as periodical cicadas prepare to emerge from the ground after more than a decade underground. Experts predict the noisy insects will begin surfacing in parts of Georgia as early as the third week of April just days away.

These periodical cicadas, known for their distinctive buzzing and striking red eyes, emerge from underground once every 13 or 17 years, depending on the specific group. While some may find their appearance startling, scientists emphasize that cicadas are harmless to humans and rarely pose a threat to plants.

“They don’t bite or sting,” noted experts from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division in a recent Out My Backdoor feature. “And in most cases, they cause little damage to trees and shrubs.”

Georgia’s upcoming cicada emergence is part of a broader natural event happening in several parts of the country this spring. It’s a rare chance to witness one of nature’s most rhythmic and reliable life cycles.

For more information about Georgia’s cicadas and what to expect, visit the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division at georgiawildlife.com.

