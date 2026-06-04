Child rescued after falling into creek in metro Atlanta

Child rescued after falling into creek in metro Atlanta

ROSWELL, GA — Fire crews rescued a child who fell into a creek in metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Roswell Fire Department officials said the child was hiking with family when the child fell down an embankment into Vickery Creek.

Officials said the child was able to get out of the water but was unable to climb back up the steep embankment.

Fire crews launched an inflatable boat, reached the child, and brought them safely back across to the Roswell side, where the family was reunited.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Officials issued a reminder about safety in the area, warning that terrain near Vickery Creek can be steep and slippery close to the water.

“Stay on the designated trails and keep a close watch on children near the edges,” fire officials said. “And if you are in or around the water, wear a life jacket.”