Chick-fil-A will have your favorite holiday treats starting next week

Chick-fil-A holiday beverages (Chick-fil-A)

ATLANTA — Now that spooky season is over, it’s time to celebrate the holidays.

Chick-fil-A announced starting on Nov. 13, they will spread holiday cheer with three peppermint-flavored beverages on their menu nationwide.

“Throughout the holidays, we’re going all out to celebrate the season alongside our guests, creating even more opportunities for them to come together and connect with each other during the festivities, both inside and outside of our restaurants,” Dustin Britt, Sr. Director, Brand Strategy, Investment & Entertainment at Chick-fil-A said.

Here are the holiday-inspired beverages you can order this season:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake

The fan favorite is back for its 15th year! Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, the peppermint-flavored milkshake is made with peppermint chips for a taste of holiday tradition in every sip.

Peppermint Iced Coffee

This custom blend of cold-brewed coffee, 2% milk, and peppermint syrup will surely give you the minty pick-me-up you need to start your day.

Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee

This hand-spun treat combines a custom blend of cold-brewed coffee, peppermint syrup and crunchy peppermint bark chips.

