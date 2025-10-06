Chick-fil-A tops list for customer satisfaction in annual drive-thru study

KANATA, ON — Chick-fil-A and Dutch Bros. Coffee top the list when it comes to customer satisfaction in this year’s annual drive-thru study by In-Touch Insight.

It was friendliness that made the difference.

When service was friendly, overall satisfaction jumped more than 70% compared to when a customer received unfriendly service.

The study finds when it comes to speed, Taco Bell gets your food to you the fastest.

Dutch Bros. Coffee gets the order right the most, and when it comes to the best quality of food, Raising Canes ranked on top.