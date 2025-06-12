Chick-fil-A testing new chicken sandwiches in select markets

New Chick-fil-A test sandwiches Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwiches in Salt Lake City, Utah and Jacksonville, Florida. (Chick-fil-A)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Chick-fil-A is testing two new chicken sandwiches, however, fans will have to travel to get a taste.

The fast-food chain has launched a limited test of the Jalapeño Ranch Club and Creamy Barbecue Chicken Sandwich at select locations in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jacksonville, Florida. Both sandwiches are available with a grilled or spicy chicken filet.

According to the company, the test is part of Chick-fil-A’s effort to explore new flavor profiles and menu innovations. Customer feedback from the test markets will help determine whether the sandwiches are added to menus nationwide.

For now, there is no timeline for a broader rollout.

