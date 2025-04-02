Chick-fil-A ranks #1 in drive-thru accuracy

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A isn’t just known for its waffle fries and friendly service it’s now officially the king of drive-thru accuracy, too.

According to a new report from marketing research firm Intouch Insight, the Atlanta-based chicken chain leads the nation when it comes to getting your order right. With a 92% accuracy rate, Chick-fil-A ranked number one among all U.S. fast-food restaurants surveyed.

That means if you roll through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, there’s a good chance you’ll get exactly what you asked for, no surprise substitutions, or no missing sauces.

But not every drive-thru scored quite as well.

At the bottom of the list? KFC. The fried chicken chain reportedly gets about 1 in 5 orders wrong, according to the same study. That puts its accuracy at just around 80%, leaving plenty of room for improvement.

Other big names like Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and Dunkin’ also didn’t fare too well in the order accuracy department.

The rankings are part of an annual report that evaluates fast-food drive-thru performance across several categories, including speed, friendliness, and of course getting your order right.

So the next time you’re craving a spicy chicken sandwich or a side of nuggets, chances are Chick-fil-A will have your back (and your correct order).