Chick-fil-A kicks off year-long celebration marking 80 years in business

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A's across the country will be rolling out four new retro-style cup designs. Mixed in with the new cups will be 3,000 golden hand cups.

ATLANTA — To celebrate 80 years in business, Chick-fil-A is kicking off a year-long celebration of favorites.

The “Newstalgia”-inspired celebrations begin Monday, January 5 nationwide.

Four retro style cups will come back from the archives with a new design every few weeks and specialty plush cows will roll out throughout the year.

The collection will also feature one special Golden Fan Cup design and 3000 Golden Fan Cup winners will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Frosted sodas and floats join the permanent menu, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream® with guests’ favorite fountain beverages.

“This year marks more than an anniversary — it’s a celebration of the memories, meals and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising & media in a press release.