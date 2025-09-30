National Park Service acquires 14 acres of riverfront property in Sandy Springs

The Trust for Public Land has transferred over 14 acres of riverfront property in Sandy Springs to the National Park Service, expanding the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area's Island Ford Unit.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The National Park Service has acquired 14 acres of riverfront property in Sandy Springs as part of the Chattahoochee Riverlands Project.

George Dusenbury, Georgia State Director with the Trust for Public Land, said they worked with the park service and Sandy Springs to acquire the land along Island Ferry Road.

“We did have to move it forward with this impending federal shutdown so we hurried to work with our partners to get it done before October 1,” Dusenbury said.

It’s a big piece of their vision to create a continuous, 100-mile park along the Chattahoochee River between Lake Lanier and Chattahoochee Bend State Park.

The property was acquired for $2.6M from the City of Sandy Springs.