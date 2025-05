Celebration of Life scheduled at GA Tech for Dikembe Mutombo

A large portion of the office’s state forfeiture spending — $39,000 — went for tickets, sponsorships and donations to functions hosted by well-connected nonprofits and churches, an AJC examination found. Many beneficiaries had no direct crime-fighting mission, including a charity founded by retired NBA player Dikembe Mutombo that brings better health care to the Congo.

ATLANTA, GA — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for this weekend at Georgia Tech for Dikembe Mutombo.

The free event will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 at McCamish Pavilion.

The Hawks great and basketball Hall of Famer died last September of brain cancer at the age of 58.

His number, 55, was retired by both the Hawks and Nuggets.

After his career, Mutombo was known for his humanitarian work both in US and in his native Africa.