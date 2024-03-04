CeeLo Green scheduled to perform at upcoming Atlanta Hawks game PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 12: CeeLo Green performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation ) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebri)

CeeLo Green is slated to perform during the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics on March 28, according to a press release sent Monday afternoon.

“Atlanta, this is your native son, CeeLo Green,” the music artist said in a press release. “Come see me represent the city at the Hawks’ halftime show! No one does it like me … We going up!”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Green, a founding member of the Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob, has had “several solo reinventions throughout his career.”

The AJC’s DeAsia Paige adds, “In the early aughts, he formed the soul duo Gnarls Barkley along with producer Danger Mouse. The act released its debut album ‘St. Elsewhere’ in 2006, which boasted the smash electronic hit ‘Crazy.’” In 2007, the pair’s work earned them two Grammy awards.

“Green is the latest notable Atlanta artist to perform at a Hawks game, following the likes of Arrested Development, Killer Mike, and JID,” Paige writes.

Tickets for the March 28 game can be purchased via Hawks.com/Tickets.

