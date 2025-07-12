Burial sites for Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter open to public

The Carters' graves are situated within a memorial garden, designed by Rosalynn Carter.

PLAINS, Ga. — The burial sites for former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are now open to the public.

The grave sites of Jimmy and Rosalynn are next to each other at their residence in Plains, Ga. It is a part of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, officials said.

It is located near a pond that they built together in the middle of a memorial garden.

Jimmy Carter passed away in December of 2024, while Rosalynn Carter passed away in November of 2023.

“Despite their extensive global travels and influence, the Carters chose their cherished hometown of Plains, Georgia, as their burial site, the town where their lives began, surrounded by the community they loved,” the National Park Service said.

In March of 2025, a mural honoring Jimmy and Rosalynn was put on display at the Atlanta airport.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were married for 77 years, the longest married presidential couple in American history.

In 2002, Jimmy Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts,” according to the Nobel Foundation.