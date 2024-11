ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Oscar Delp #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes in for a touchdown following the reception during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs have a new position in the CFP rankings.

In fact, the Dawgs, like the Jeffersons are movin’ on up.

The latest college football playoff rankings are in and the Georgia Bulldogs are now up to the No. 7 spot, up from No. 12 they were holding after the loss to Ole Miss. The Associated Press poll has Georgia ranked at No. 6.

The Bulldogs have a chance to move up even higher as they play Georgia Tech in a matchup of ‘some clean old-fashioned hate.

You can hear that game live on 95.5 WSB.