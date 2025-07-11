Budweiser Clydesdale horses make appearance for MLB All-Star Game festivities

Budweiser Clydesdales They are as iconic as the brand of beer they are associated with – the Budweiser Clydesdales. The group of horses are returning to the Peach State to help the Savannah celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. (PHOTO: Anheuser-Busch)
By Ann Powell

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be in Cobb County as part of MLB All-Star Game festivities.

The hitch, or 8-horse team, will make special beer deliveries to local bars Friday afternoon in downtown Smyrna.

Fans attending the All-Star Village at the Cobb Galleria Centre from Saturday through Tuesday can stop by the Budweiser Zone just outside the convention center to meet the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales at their stables.

In a news release from Anheuser-Busch, the tradition of the Clydesdale horses “continue to be an enduring symbol of the brewer’s heritage, tradition and commitment to quality, making hundreds of appearances across the country each year.”

The hitch are cared for by various handlers, groomers, and nutritionists. Each hitch horse can eat as much as 20-25 quarts of whole grains, minerals, and vitamins.

They also can eat 50-60 pounds of hay and up to 30 gallons of water on a warm day.

Although the names of the specific horses appearing in Smyrna are unknown, in general, the Budweiser Clydesdales are given short names, such as Duke, Mark and Bud.

0
Comments on this article
Ann Powell

Ann Powell

Digital Content Producer

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!