Brenau University teams up with four schools to help solve Georgia teacher shortage

Brenau University: #153 in Best Nursing Schools: Master's. (PHOTO: Brenau University)

These are the best nursing schools in Georgia, U.S. News & World Report says

GAINESVILLE, GA — Brenau University is teaming up with four area schools to help solve the on-going teacher shortage in Georgia.

Brenau’s Kelly Brock-Simmons says the university’s Tiger-Teach program partners with Buford city schools, Forsyth County schools, Gainesville city schools and Hall County schools.

“It’s critically important that Georgia’s classrooms have high-impact teachers in front of our students.”

Educators will be able to pursue either an undergraduate or a graduate degree online at Brenau University at negotiated tuition rates.