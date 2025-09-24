Big-name stars expected as secret film project shoots in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Downtown Lawrenceville is getting the Hollywood treatment this week as film crews set up for a project that’s drawing plenty of curiosity but few confirmed details.

Crews began filming Wednesday and will remain in the area through Saturday night. City officials say the work will bring temporary closures to sidewalks, parking lots, and alleyways, including Callaboose Alley and Honest Alley.

Alaina Tullis, Lawrenceville’s director of marketing, confirmed there will be a couple of big-name stars involved but said she could not share specifics.

“Everybody is really curious and we’re excited too to be able to kind of bring Lawrenceville to the big screen,” Tullis said.

Social media has been buzzing with speculation, with guesses ranging from a mayonnaise commercial to a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Lawrenceville police will be on-site throughout the week to ensure safety for both the public and the production crews.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story