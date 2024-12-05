Better Business Bureau warns public about holiday light scams ahead of Christmas

ATLANTA — As you plan to get into the Christmas spirit with festive lights and decorations, the Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to be cautious and aware of possible scams involving businesses offering selling or offering to hang lights on your home or front lawn this holiday season.

Every year, the Better Business Bureau receives complaints about false advertisements and fake promises for holiday decor.

One consumer reported to the BBB that they lost money making a purchase for lights to be decorated on their home only to find out they had been ripped off.

“I ordered some very large Halloween displays at a great price. After more than expected and several emails they said my order was shipped. I found tracking # and tracked it to a very small town in NC and the package had been delivered to a mailbox via USPS,” the consumer said. “These would not fit in a mailbox and the company will not refund until the merchandise is returned.”

The consumer said they lost $98 due to this incident.

How to avoid holiday décor scams: