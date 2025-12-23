Barnes & Noble to open more stores in Georgia

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: An exterior view of a Barnes and Noble Bookseller store on June 07, 2019 in San Bruno, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Barnes & Noble to open more stores in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia is one of several states where Barnes & Noble plans to open new bookstores in 2026.

The book-seller announces expansion plans that include 60 new store openings in the new year.

The company tells ‘USA Today’ that the expansion follows a period of strong sales in existing stores.

There are no further details yet on exactly where the new Barnes & Noble stores will be located in Georgia, but there are already 10 stores in metro Atlanta.

Other states included in the expansion are Ohio, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, Washington, California, and Virginia. Fans can also expect to see the store in DC, too.

The bookstore is known to provide toys, games, and more in addition to books and e-books.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.