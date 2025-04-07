Augusta National practice round suspended, grounds evacuated due to weather

Augusta National Golf Club
By Miles Montgomery

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Augusta National grounds were evacuated and the practice round has been suspended due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club announced on Monday.

Officials said they will provide updates on Masters.com once they become available.

On Monday morning, a tornado warning was issued for several counties in the metro Atlanta area, including Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Pike, and Spalding.

The Masters is scheduled to take place from April 10 - 13 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

