Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery is making more room for public burial space

The cemetery, located off Oakland Avenue, is the final resting place for about 70,000 people, including former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, singer Kenny Rogers, and golfer Bobby Jones.

ATLANTA — For the first time since the 1880’s, Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery is offering up final resting places for the general public.

Following a survey of ideas, the Atlanta Urban Design Commission approves a plan to add a structure for cremated remains, called a columbarium, with 250 available spaces, each able to hold more than one urn.

Construction should begin in the fall with the spaces starting at about $6,000.

The money will go toward up-keep of other grave sites in the cemetery.