Atlanta woman wins World Long Drive Championship in Stockbridge

STOCKCBRIDGE, Ga. — An Atlanta woman has claimed the World Long Drive Championship.

Phillis Meti, who is originally from New Zealand but now lives in Atlanta, secured her fifth long driving championship at Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockbridge on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Meti’s longest drive in the event was 339 yards and she averaged 314 yards per drive.

This is Meti’s fifth long drive title, with the other ones coming in 2006, 2016, 2018, 2022 and Sunday’s victory.

Meti also holds the world record for the longest drive by a woman at 414 yards, which she set in 2019.