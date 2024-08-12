Atlanta woman wins World Long Drive Championship in Stockbridge

2024 WLD World Chamionships: Final August 11 August 11, 2024: WLD World Championships at Eagle Lake Country Club in Stockbridge, GA. (Scott Kinser) (Scott Kinser/(Scott Kinser))

By WSBTV

STOCKCBRIDGE, Ga. — An Atlanta woman has claimed the World Long Drive Championship.

Phillis Meti, who is originally from New Zealand but now lives in Atlanta, secured her fifth long driving championship at Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockbridge on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Meti’s longest drive in the event was 339 yards and she averaged 314 yards per drive.

This is Meti’s fifth long drive title, with the other ones coming in 2006, 2016, 2018, 2022 and Sunday’s victory.

Meti also holds the world record for the longest drive by a woman at 414 yards, which she set in 2019.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!