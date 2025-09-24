Atlanta Regional Commission seeks feedback on potential site for Amtrak hub

Proposal to build new Atlanta Amtrak station seeks ways to improve access, comfort for passengers
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — As the Atlanta Regional Commission gathers public feedback on a potential site for a new downtown Amtrak hub, some are calling for the protection of the city’s last remaining passenger train station.

Built in 1918, the Brookwood Station on Peachtree Street is the final survivor of three passenger stations that once served Atlanta.

Atlanta Preservation Center Executive Director David Mitchell says that as conversations move forward about a new station, he hopes the historic landmark won’t be left behind.

“Every time you see it, it’s romantic. It’s really nice for Atlanta to have something nice,” Mitchell said.

The ARC expects to have a location for the new hub selected by December.

