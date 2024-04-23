Atlanta Regional Commission offers suggestions to relieve heaviest commute days

Traffic index ranking TomTom has looked at travel times in American cities, ranking them from the longest average time to travel 10km or about 6.21 miles. (iStock)

More people moving to the metro Atlanta area and those that have been here moving further away from their offices, are just a few reasons why we now have the 6th longest commute in the nation.

While about 40 percent of our population is teleworking, more of them are being called back into the office for at least a few days a week.

“The heaviest days in terms of commuting to the office are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.” says ARC’s Mobility Services Director Roz Tucker.

She tells WSB’s Michelle Wright they are working with companies to provide more flexibility options around those days to help ease the traffic.

Tucker also suggests that if you are commuting in during the middle of the week, continue making at least one of those days a transit day where you car or van pool or take mass transit into the office.

More suggestions can be found at the ARC’s Mobility website, Georgia Commute Options.