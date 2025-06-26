Atlanta Regional Commission moves closer to finalizing Climate Action Plan

The Atlanta Regional Commission is developing the first comprehensive climate action plan for the 29-county Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area.
ARC MSA The Atlanta Regional Commission is developing the first comprehensive climate action plan for the 29-county Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area. (Source: ARC)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is moving forward with its Metro Atlanta Climate Action Plan, set for release later this year. The goal is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

At a recent meeting, ARC officials discussed funding strategies and job growth tied to the region’s climate efforts.

Crystal Jackson, ARC’s Climate and Sustainability Planning Manager, said the plan aims to improve quality of life while addressing climate change.

“The same things that make a livable community, like transportation options, trees and green spaces, and comfortable, safe, energy-efficient buildings, are some of the same things we’ll be seeing as recommendations of this plan,” she said.

The finalized plan is expected to be released later this year, providing a 25-year roadmap for a cleaner, more sustainable metro Atlanta.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story

