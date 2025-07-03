Atlanta preps for busy Independence Day weekend

ATLANTA — From fireworks to soccer to the iconic Peachtree Road Race, metro Atlanta is gearing up for a busy Fourth of July weekend, and officials say now is the time to plan ahead.

Traffic, Travel & GDOT Response

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is suspending all non-emergency interstate lane closures beginning at noon Thursday in an effort to ease traffic as holiday congestion builds.

“We cannot say it enough, but plan ahead for holiday travel,” said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. She added that even those staying local should remain alert, as the July 4th weekend is historically a dangerous time for traffic-related deaths.

Security for Major Events

Atlanta Police are also stepping up security measures for the weekend’s large-scale events. That includes the 56th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday and Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Deputy Chief Kelly Collier said new precautions have been added to protect crowds, including hundreds of vehicle barriers now positioned along the Peachtree Road Race route, a direct response to vehicle attacks at past large gatherings across the U.S.

“This is not new to us, hosting large-scale events,” Collier said. “After every event, we evaluate and ask: how can we better protect our citizens and the visitors to our city?”

Stay Safe, Stay Alert

Atlanta police are urging the public to report anything suspicious, especially in high-traffic zones. GDOT is also reminding drivers to be mindful of drunk, distracted, or impaired drivers, particularly during celebratory weekends like this.

With millions of travelers expected, both on the roads and at major events, officials say preparation and vigilance are key to keeping the holiday safe and fun for everyone.