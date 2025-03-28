Atlanta police prepares for March Madness at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — As the city of Atlanta prepares to host two Sweet 16 March Madness games on Friday and an Elite 8 game on Sunday, the Atlanta police department is preparing for the large crowds of college basketball enthusiasts.

Ole Miss will face Michigan State in Game One, followed by Auburn taking on Michigan. The winners will meet on Sunday, with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Fans are strongly encouraged to use rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, and MARTA or use alternative transportation as there is anticipated to be an increase in traffic around Atlanta.

For those who wish to public transportation, MARTA will bring passengers directly to the arena’s front entrance at GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center Station.

“The Atlanta Police Department is well-versed in managing large-scale events and remains fully prepared to support the safety of both visitors and residents during this high-profile weekend,” the Atlanta police department said.

Visitors are reminded to stay vigilant and practice smart safety habits according to Atlanta police:

We urge visitors to remain alert to their surroundings. Look for individuals or behaviors that seem out of place. Trust your instincts and report anything suspicious promptly. Report Suspicious Activity – If you see something, say something. Contact 911 for emergencies or call the non-emergency line at 404-658-6666.

– If you see something, say something. Contact 911 for emergencies or call the non-emergency line at 404-658-6666. Follow the Clean Car Campaign – Do not leave valuables or firearms in unattended vehicles. If necessary, use a vehicle safe, available at most sporting goods stores, to prevent theft.

Ticketing and technology company Victory Live says the average resale price for a ticket now hovers around $940 on the secondary market.