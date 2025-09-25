Atlanta Housing partners with Bird to offer residents half-off scooters and bikes

Bird e-bikes coming home to roost in new partnership with Atlanta Housing

ATLANTA — A new partnership between Atlanta Housing and Bird is giving public housing residents a more affordable way to get around the city.

Through the program, residents will receive a 50% discount on Bird’s e-scooters and e-bikes. Officials say the goal is to break down transportation barriers that can limit access to jobs, healthcare, education, and other services.

Atlanta Housing President and CEO Terri Lee said the initiative will directly address community needs.

“Too often the lack of affordable transit options create barriers for employment, healthcare services, education and quite honestly is overall connectivity. This program directly addresses those disparities,” Lee said.

For residents like Wysheka Epps, a mother of seven, the discount provides a new level of mobility.

“When they need to get around from point A to point B, it’s a blessing that this will be at a very discounted rate that’s affordable for us,” Epps said.

As part of the program, Bird is also rolling out new scooters and hiring for additional jobs in Atlanta.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story