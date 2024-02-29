Atlanta has been named one of the loneliest cities in the US

ATLANTA — Do you live by yourself? You’re not alone (well, technically you are).

Nationwide, more than 37 million people live on their own, making up nearly 29% of all households in the U.S., a new report from the Chamber of Commerce says – and that trend appears to be rising.

The Chamber of Commerce looked into “housing data across more than 170 cities, with a population of at least 150,000 from the Census Bureau,” and found Atlanta is one of the loneliest cities in the country.

Of all 170 cities they analyzed, Atlanta came in at No. 4 on their list.

And, when you look at a breakdown between men and women, Atlanta came in at No. 3 for females and No. 10 for males.

“According to the Census Bureau, there are 110,979 one-person households within the city, which represents 44.5% of all households. Atlanta ranks 10th for males living alone (24%) and 3rd for females living alone (29.3%). Overall, the number of people living alone in Atlanta has increased 7% year-over-year,” the Chamber of Commerce said.

Beating out Atlanta were Washington, DC, Birmingham and St. Louis. The least lonely city is Kansas City, Missouri.

“Year-over-year, the number of Americans living alone has increased by 1.1 million, according to the Census Bureau. The pandemic also led to a rise in one-person households. Overall, the number of Americans living alone has increased by 2.4 million since 2019,” The Chamber said.

To read more about this study and to see where other cities landed on the Chamber’s list, CLICK HERE.

