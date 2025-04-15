Atlanta gears up to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — The countdown is on as Atlanta prepares to welcome soccer fans from around the globe for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with six matches set to take place this summer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mayor Andre Dickens says the city is ready to showcase its hospitality and culture on the world stage. “Showing fans all around the globe the hospitality, the flavor, the culture that Atlanta is known for,” he said.

Atlanta is one of 11 U.S. cities selected to host games in the first ever Club World Cup held in the United States. The international tournament will bring together the top professional soccer clubs from around the world.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Atlanta’s preparations and the city’s ongoing commitment to the sport. “When I read Atlanta United, I sometimes think maybe we can even change one letter and say ‘Atlanta Unites the World,‘” Infantino said.

In addition to this summer’s tournament, Atlanta is also set to host eight matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making it a major destination for global soccer over the next two years.

“This is an exciting time for Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens added. “We are ready.”

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story