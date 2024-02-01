Atlanta Gas Light and Goodr team up to offer local families free groceries

Stock photo of grocery bags. (yulkapopkova / E+ / Getty Images)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation and other organizations joined forces this week to provide free groceries to 100 families in the metro Atlanta area.

The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation, DeKalb County and Goodr teamed up to provide much-needed support to families experiencing food insecurity.

Families who pre-registered were able to shop for groceries Tuesday afternoon at the Stone Mountain United Methodist Church.

Those groceries include meats, eggs, milk, fresh fruit and shelf-stable items.

According to Goodr, this isn’t the first time organizations have teamed up.

This partnership has previously led to the launch of a free grocery store at Atlanta’s Young Middle School, helping to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!