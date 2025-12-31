Atlanta Fire Rescue urges safety as New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration begins

ATLANTA — New Year’s Eve fireworks may be a holiday tradition, but Atlanta Fire Rescue is reminding residents to take extra precautions if they plan to ring in the new year with a bang.

Atlanta Fire Rescue’s Ali Slocum says if people choose to use fireworks, they should do so carefully and responsibly.

She also encourages people to leave fireworks to the professionals, noting there will be several organized fireworks displays across metro Atlanta.

Most cities allow fireworks until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, but fire officials say safety should remain the top priority.

Slocum also warned against celebratory gunfire, which she says causes injuries every year and is illegal.

“I cannot reiterate enough — what goes up must come down,” she said. “Be careful and be safe.”

Atlanta Fire Rescue says celebratory gunfire is especially dangerous, noting that 70 percent of people injured by celebratory gunfire are struck in the head.

Officials urge anyone celebrating at home to follow safety guidelines, including lighting fireworks one at a time, keeping water nearby, and fully dousing fireworks before throwing them away.