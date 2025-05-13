Atlanta Falcons will be playing the Indianapolis Colts in Germany

ATLANTA, GA — The NFL announces today there will be seven international games this upcoming season, including the Atlanta Falcons playing the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.
The game on November 9 will be played at Olympic Stadium in Berlin with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. Atlanta time.
It will be the NFL’s first regular season game in Berlin.
The Falcons full schedule will be released tomorrow.
See you in Berlin, #DirtyBirds!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2025
Wir sehen uns in Berlin, #DirtyBirds!